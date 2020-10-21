ROMNEY — One sex offender pled guilty to violating registry rules and another’s plea was continued after a new charge came to light Friday morning.
Christopher Richard Arnold, 30, pled guilty to not registering a Galaxy tablet when he is forbidden to own any electronic device with Internet access.
His parole officer discovered the tablet on March 11.
Judge Charles Parsons sentenced him to prison for violating his probation.
“We’d like to see you get straightened out,” Parsons said.
Parsons halted the hearing that followed when he was informed that the defendant, David Wayne Hayes, was facing a charge similar to the one he was pleading to in neighboring Morgan County.
Hayes was charged with violating his sex offender registry by not making his annual check-in to inform authorities of his whereabouts.
Assistant Prosecutor Alex Harclerode told Parsons that he had just been informed that Hayes faced a similar charge with a probation officer in Morgan County.
Parsons continued the plea hearing here until Nov. 18.
