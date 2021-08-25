The Hampshire County Health Department confirmed 27 new cases of Covid today, the most in 1 day since the pandemic started in 2020. According to the Covid map, the infection rate and the percent positivity indicators were both in the red for Hampshire County since Aug. 21.
27 Covid cases in 1 day sets high mark for Hampshire County
