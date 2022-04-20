1
CHARLESTON — An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers.
Frontieras North American announced last week the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
“Frontieras” selection of its West Virginia site allows us to receive and ship products across the globe,” Matthew McKean, CEO and co-founder of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Frontieras, said in a statement.
Frontieras is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company said its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal.
Unemployment rate drops to 3.7% in March
2
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7% in March.
Total employment grew by 2,100 over the month, and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 1,700 to 29,100, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement last week.
Within the goods-producing sector, employment gains of 300 in mining and logging, and 300 in manufacturing offset a decline of 600 jobs in construction.
In addition, there were gains of 600 jobs in professional and business services, 400 in education and health services, 400 in leisure and hospitality, 200 in financial activities and 100 in information. Job declines within the service-providing sector included 1,100 in government; 800 in trade, transportation and utilities; and 300 in other services.
Total nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 11,800 since March 2021, the statement said.
Buckhannon to host 2023 world marching band contest
3
BUCKHANNON — A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year.
The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon from July 17 to 24, 2023.
Applications have been submitted so far by 47 bands from 24 nations to compete in several disciplines, including marching performance, jazz, symphonic, percussion and auxiliary dance.
This year’s event will be held July 11 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The statement said the only other time in the event’s 26-year history that the competition was held in the United States was in Palm Springs, California, in 2017.
Marshall to host annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for needy
4
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser this week to help feed needy families.
The 19th annual Empty Bowls event will take place in person April 22 at Pullman Square in Huntington, the university said in a news release.
Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the six-hour event. The bowls are $20 each. Bowls also will be sold online after the event by the Pottery Place.
The fundraiser will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Each bowl sold will provide 180 meals for those in need. The Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
The fundraiser is part of a community impact course in Marshall’s School of Art and Design.
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War identified
5
CHARLESTON —The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified.
U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, was accounted for in February 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement.
Mitchem was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action in July 1950 after his unit sustained heavy casualties near Ch’onan, South Korea. Mitchem’s unit was forced to retreat and his body was not initially found.
Remains recovered in October 1950 were determined to be unidentifiable and were buried in Honolulu, Hawaii. Remains exhumed in 2019 from the Punchbowl cemetery were confirmed as Mitchem through DNA testing and dental and anthropological analysis.
A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing Walls at the Punchbowl. Mitchem will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on a date to be determined, the statement said.
Protesters arrested at power plant settle cases
6
FAIRMONT — Most of the protesters arrested at a power plant linked to Sen. Joe Manchin have settled trespassing cases.
Twelve of the 16 protesters arrested last weekend at the Grant Town Power Plant in Marion County settled cases on Friday.
All 16 were arrested for trespassing after forming a human chain, news sources reported.
The protest attracted about 200 people to call attention to the plant’s burning of low-grade coal, which emits more pollution.
Manchin’s son runs the plant and burns the low-grade coal sold by Enersystems, the senator’s company. Manchin, Democrat, is chairman of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Among the protesters last week was J. Davitt McAteer, the former mine safety chief in the Clinton administration.
McAteer said Manchin ”appears to be contributing mightily to the problem while reaping untold benefits,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.