Editor:
Give credit where credit is due, Trump did quite a comedic routine (referred to by someone as a Shecky Greene shtick, whatever that is), when he devoted about 13 minutes of his Tulsa rally speech to making fun of an old man trying to walk down a ramp and drink a glass of water, not both at the same time, fortunately. But then, this has always been his shtick, making fun of the halt and the lame.
It all went downhill from there. And you cannot deny this mother/grandmother/great-grandmother/retired teacher has courage, because she watched the whole thing. It took two gut-wrenching sessions, though. I finished the last 40 minutes on Sunday morning, holding my head and assuring myself that if I sat through this whole thing, I would not have to watch another of his campaign speeches. Heard one, heard them all, and there would be someone to bring me up-to-date if he came up with anything new.
Again, give him credit. As dispiriting as the sight of that crowd-less hall had to have been to him, he gave it his all, did not stint, one would never have known how heart-sinking that had to have been to him. He orated as to a full house, never letting them down. Unlike that college professor I remember, at Montana State University years ago, when only a third of his class showed up because of the weather, and as he pondered what to do, we suggested that since we were there, he should present us with the lesson as usual. But he said that if a rancher hauled a wagon load of hay out to the field for his cattle, and only half of them showed up, he would not dump the whole load. But dump the whole load Trump did, to the wildly enthusiastic applause and screams of his audience, especially when he showed that he could lift that glass of water with one hand. And let us remember the 4 million or so watching from home. Including me.
Ah well, there’s only five more months of this campaign. Surely we can weather that. Along with the erratic weather, Covid 19, economic collapse, nuclear sabre rattling, climate change, (I just read that we have only six months to get that right. That’s cutting it close.)
In the meantime, you have my most sincere wishes for a lovely summer.
J. M. “Windy” Cutler,
Editor:
This is my opinion on the recent process of voteing in Hampshire County where I vote and have been for several years, at Mill Creek. It was said that they had problems getting workers?
Yet, other counties on radio said: they were ready to go and had back up if they needed it. Mill Creek voters were made to travel to Romney Elementery school and not only that, we were made to vote on a computer. As I and maybe some other older persons dont use computer’s if we didn’t go this way (the only way offered), We didn’t vote, and I alway’s do.
A man behind me from Mill Creek said: if the voteing is by computer he wasn’t voting. With the so called help of two people. I didn’t go far enough on the touch button and missed voteing on the School Bond and the Library Levy. Get your act together and do what is proper (paper voteing sheets) at proper voteing area’s.
Veronica Winebrenner,
Burlington
