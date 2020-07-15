1CHARLESTON — About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy, according to federal statistics released Thursday.
The jobless claims in the state were slightly down from the previous week but remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels.
The filings come as West Virginia health officials reported record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases in the last week. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already lifted most virus restrictions on businesses and this week issued an executive order mandating face masks for indoor spaces in an effort to prevent having to reimpose the shutdowns.
The governor has based his reopening plan on having the state’s cumulative positive test rate remain below 3 percent, backing off a previous goal of having the number of cases decline for two weeks. The cumulative metric has drawn criticism because it factors in tens of thousands of old tests. Clay Marsh, a high-ranking West Virginia University official leading the state’s virus response, has acknowledged that it would take a very severe outbreak to pause the reopening under the cumulative standard.
At least 95 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and around 3,700 have tested positive, according to state health data.
Across the U.S., more than 1.3 million Americans filed for the unemployment aid last week, a historically high pace that shows many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Ex-sheriff's deputy sentenced for heroin distribution
2CLARKSBURG — A former sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for heroin distribution.
Timothy Rock, 42, of Clarksburg, was sentenced last week in federal court in Clarksburg.
Prosecutors said the former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy distributed heroin to confidential informants in 2016. According to evidence presented at trial, Rock acquired the heroin from evidence lockers at a now-defunct street crimes and drug unit at the sheriff’s office.
Landowners can
register for gypsy moth program
3CHARLESTON — West Virginia agriculture officials are asking landowners to register for a program to help slow the spread of gypsy moths.
Application forms are available online and are being taken through Aug. 31. The forms require a nonrefundable survey deposit of $1 per acre and will be applied toward payment for treatment if the landowner qualifies.
The agriculture department said a forest health protection specialist will determine whether the level of infestation meets guidelines. A contract to participate must be signed by early December.
At least 50 contiguous acres of wooded land is required to participate. Adjoining landowners may combine properties to meet the requirement.
Plant Industries Assistant Director Butch Sayers said gypsy moths feed on hundreds of species of trees and shrubs, including West Virginia hardwoods. Affected trees can become more susceptible to other pests and diseases.
Man pleads guilty to defrauding FEMA
4CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man pleaded guilty last week to defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency of 2016 disaster relief funds.
Randall Butler, 46, of Charleston, entered the plea in federal court to one count of fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits.
Prosecutors said Butler lived in an apartment in Clendenin at the time of the 2016 floods that killed 23 people statewide. FEMA was authorized to provide assistance to affected residents in the area, including rental assistance.
Butler admitted he received about $8,600 from FEMA for rental assistance, even though he had not been paying the rent himself. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had submitted rental payments on his behalf, prosecutors said.
Butler faces up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing was set for Oct. 6.
Pandemic forces
cancellation of Bridge Day
5FAYETTEVILLE — An annual bridge-jumping event in southern West Virginia has been canceled.
The Bridge Day Commission announced that the Oct. 17 event was called off due to uncertainty about the safety of mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of BASE jumpers flock to Fayetteville on the third Saturday of each year, the only day that it’s legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge.
Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival. About 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year. The 3,030-foot-long bridge opened to traffic in October 1977.
