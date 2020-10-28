CHARLESTON — A $25 million state fund will help West Virginians pay utility bills that they fell behind on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few dozen Hampshire County residents appear to qualify for help on their water or sewer bills — and Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle says getting the application process going for those folks is critical.
“That $25 million will go quickly when you’re talking about all of West Virginia,” she said.
The plan, announced by Gov. Jim Justice last week, relies on local utilities identifying those eligible and applications being made by Nov. 12.
The allocation from the federal CARES Act covers unpaid bills for electricity, natural gas, water or sewer incurred because of COVID-19 between March 1 and July 31.
Keadle said Town Hall Office Manager Keri Shreve identified 35 people who qualified and called or wrote each. About 2 dozen responded.
Central Hampshire Public Service District said it was compiling its list Friday in preparation of notifying the eligible customers.
Capon Bridge said it didn’t have any customers who qualified.
The governor’s office said customers must complete and return the application to either their utility company or the Dollar Energy Fund no later than Nov. 12, a Thursday.
The state has its own spending deadline. All funds provided though the CARES Act Relief Fund must be spent by Dec. 30.
Past-due balances for bills issued before or after the eligible period, or not related to a COVID-19 related event (such as job loss), are not eligible for payment through this grant program.
“We appreciate Gov. Justice recognizing the dilemma in which thousands of West Virginians are finding themselves,” Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane said. “$25 million will make a huge difference to struggling families across West Virginia”
Public service districts and municipal utilities will be working with their local Regional Planning and Development Councils, the West Virginia Rural Water Association and the West Virginia Municipal League on this grant process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.