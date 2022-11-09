SUNRISE SUMMIT — Appalachia’s rich history and heritage is brewing in the curriculum up on Sunrise Summit, and later this week it’ll bubble over into Hampshire High School’s 1st-ever Appalachian Festival.
As with most feats, the weaving of Appalachian heritage into the high school curriculum started with 1 little idea – ag teacher Isaac Lewis got to thinking about the different regional dialects, and the idea snowballed from there.
All of the classes at the high school have lessons directly linked to Appalachia, and that’s not all…
They’re all directly linked to state standards, too.
“I think this has the potential to open up some different ways of thinking,” Lewis said, “and it involves the whole school.”
He and assistant principal Christy Stump have been working hand in hand, he said, guiding the faculty to pull this off. The culmination of the curriculum will be at the 1st-ever Appalachian Festival up on the school’s campus this Thursday. Students will interact with members of the community who are coming to showcase their Appalachian skills and passions and demonstrate some of the cultural elements the students have been learning about in their classes.
Lewis described some examples of how Appalachian heritage lessons have been woven into the curriculum at the school, such as students studying quiltmaking in geometry, Appalachian literature in their English classes, the blending of cultures that collided in Appalachia in the multicultural classes and so much more.
The festival will have these passionate community members spread over the campus, with musical and literature showcases in the auditorium, and other demonstrations in the gymnasium and even more in the ag area: spinners and weavers, the quilt display, a taxidermy display, homesteading demonstrations, cider, butter-making and more.
The Potomac Highlands Beekeeping Association will be there, as will Spring Valley Farm and Orchard, the WVU Extension Service, many Hampshire County musicians like Ben Townsend and Jim Morris, and even author Ann Pancake, who will attend virtually by opening the festival with a video.
Even Walnut Grove, the 1-room schoolhouse on the campus, will be open for students who are interested in the rich history of education in Appalachia, a history that can’t be told without mentioning these little schoolhouses.
“We tried to get lots of diversity,” Lewis said. “It’s a lot of commitment, but a lot of these people are very passionate about what they do, and they’re very passionate about passing that down.”
He added, “These people are coming out for the day to educate; if one kid picks it up, it’ll be worth it.”
The diversity of lessons and demonstrations at the festival this week allow students with different interests to find something that intrigues them, whether it’s woodworking or canning or Appalachian music or Spring Valley Farm and Orchard’s apple demonstration.
“It makes for a long day; it’s a major community commitment,” Lewis noted. “Every kid kind of has an opportunity.”
It has been a serious undertaking for Lewis and the HHS administration, he said, uniting the staff and bringing in folks from the community. That’s key for a healthy school, he said.
“We want to be able to say our community is engaged with the schools,” he explained. “We know we have engagement in sports and extra curriculars, but in academics it’s tough, and not something that easily falls into place – especially something directly related to the standards.”
It’s the 1st time something like this has been done at HHS, and Lewis said he’s hopeful about the program and even expanding it in the future – but it can’t be done without the community.
“Community involvement in schools is big,” he reiterated. “It can make it or break it.”
