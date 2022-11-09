240819631_10101126275691789_1663968497579681626_n.jpg

SUNRISE SUMMIT — Appalachia’s rich history and heritage is brewing in the curriculum up on Sunrise Summit, and later this week it’ll bubble over into Hampshire High School’s 1st-ever Appalachian Festival.

As with most feats, the weaving of Appalachian heritage into the high school curriculum started with 1 little idea – ag teacher Isaac Lewis got to thinking about the different regional dialects, and the idea snowballed from there.

309009702_5705232779527917_696784854039491385_n.jpg

