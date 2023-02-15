ROMNEY — Summer vacation does not mark the end of school... it’s enrichment ... season for students at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
“It sounds much better if we call it a summer enrichment opportunity,” WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch laughed.
Covid brought summer fun to a halt for a couple of years, but the school now awaits weeks of varying and invigorating experiences.
“It’s a big gap for those students to leave in May and not come back until August – for any student,” Burch said.
Last week, the school sent out interest surveys to all families to make sure they should go forward with the summer offering.
“Immediately, they started rolling in. Now that we know there’s interest, we will start building the agenda,” he said.
There are four different segments this year. The opportunities are open to all deaf/ hard of hearing and visually impaired students across the state, and they “can either sign up for all four weeks or a week at a time, depending on the theme of that week.”
During one week, a three-way partnership between WVSDB, 650 Degree Academy and the Division of Rehabilitation Services will focus on college recruiting readiness. Burch said that the academy “actually targets deaf and blind students” in preparing students for college or a career.
Missoula Children’s Theatre, a previous partner, will expose the students to the creative arts for drama and theatre week; creative writing and other artistic endeavors will also be available.
“We have a great partnership with the (Hampshire County) Arts Council now; we will reach out to them.”
Another week will be purely dedicated to STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
During the last week, ProStart Teacher Brian Olden will guide the students’ experience with cooking and baking as the other students listen to Music Director Josh Haza, bringing beats and grooves to the table.
“Every week will have an emphasis on literacy,” but evening activities such as swimming, goalball and basketball will encourage students to pursue activities that may not have been previously accessible.
“It would be great for students across the state who maybe have never played on a basketball team with a deaf or visually impaired player,” Burch gave an example.
Though the program is open to students from all over the state, Burch said the school could only fit 88 residential students. But transportation is available for day students across the state.
“Each week, we’ll provide transportation like we do for all our residential students across the state. So every Sunday, there will be a bus around the state that will be able to bring them up, and Friday take them back.”
The summer enrichment programs will be on July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 21-Aug. 4. The age requirements for residential students are grades 3-12, and day students are K-2. Registrations, finalized agendas and schedules will be released on March 6 through the WVSDB Facebook page and website wvsdb2.state.k12.wv.us.
