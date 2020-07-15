ROMNEY — Romney’s police are getting more pay, a new officer and a structural overhaul.
The Town Council on Monday night adopted a recommendation from the Police Board to raise salaries so they will be more competitive with the surrounding area.
“We need to be able to pay our police officers,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said near the end of a lively discussion. “We can’t compare ourselves to Elkins perhaps, but we can to Keyser, Moorefield, Capon Bridge and Paw Paw.”
Council members expressed concern over the budget implications and Duncan Hott questioned the fairness since other town employees wouldn’t be getting raises.
“They risk their lives every day,” Police Commissioner David Cannon told the council. “It’s not a job very many people want. Our police make less than police in every surrounding town.”
In the end the measure passed 4-1 with Hott voting no and Derek Shreve absent.
The resolution adds the rank of corporal between patrol officer and sergeant and the rank of lieutenant between sergeant and assistant chief.
Base pay for a patrol officer rises from $16.50 to $18.50 an hour.
J.D. Smith, currently a deputy with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, was hired as a new patrolman, expanding the staff to 5 and giving the town the ability to have police patrolling at all hours every day.
