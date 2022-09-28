An unpaid suspension and a whopping fine are 2 recommendations from the Judicial Hearing Board for Judge Carter Williams following his “unethical” conduct at a traffic stop in Moorefield last year.
The recommended punishment would see Williams being suspended for a full year with at least 3 months unpaid, paying a $5,000 fine for multiple violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Rules of Professional Conduct. He would repay $11,129.06 to cover the costs of his case. The board also recommends he be formally censured.
The State Supreme Court makes the final decision. Williams can file a response or accept the recommendation.
Williams was stopped by Moorefield police officer Deavonta Johnson in July 2021 because he had a phone in his hand. At the traffic stop, Williams berated Johnson and afterward called multiple local officials – including Johnson’s supervisor.
In the hours following the traffic stop, Williams called the supervising officer Lt. Melody Burrows several times, Moorefield Police Chief Stephen Riggleman and the town’s former police chief Steve Reckart – as well as the mayor.
The charges also outline that on the evening of the traffic stop, Williams referred to some of the cases brought before him by the Moorefield Police as “sketchy,” calling Johnson “boy,” and adding that he “let some of the” department’s cases “go through even though he probably shouldn’t’ have, and that he may change his position in future cases.”
In simpler terms, the board determined, Williams implied that he might make rulings in cases that involved the Moorefield police that would be influenced by his displeasure with being pulled over.
“There is clear and convincing evidence that the Respondent (Williams) failed to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, and improperly made threats to use his power as a judge to retaliate for a traffic stop,” the hearing board summarized in the document detailing its recommended decision.
The board also said that there was evidence Williams attempted to use his rank to advance his personal interests relative to the traffic stop, but that there wasn’t any actual bias or prejudice exhibited at the time – just an implication that there could be in the future.
While Williams’ behavior during and immediately following the traffic stop was found to be unethical, the board concluded that there wasn’t any clear evidence of racism against Johnson, who is African-American, or compelling evidence to hold Williams accountable for a different situation where he walked out of the Moorefield Walmart without paying for his goods. Both Williams and the retailer maintained it was a matter of Williams not paying attention.
In the traffic stop case, the hearing board concluded that there were obvious instances of Williams attempting to use his position of judicial authority for personal reasons. The board took into account Williams’ testimony, where he presented evidence he was dealing with some medical issues at the time of his conduct at the traffic stop, as well as his statements of remorse.
The ethics case was heard over 3 days in June by members of the Judicial Hearing Board – 3 circuit judges, a magistrate, a family court judge, a mental hygiene commissioner, a juvenile referee, a special commissioner, a former judge and 3 members of the public.
Find the full document detailing the Judicial Hearing Board’s recommendations in the matter (contributed by Brad McElhinny of WV MetroNews) at HampshireReview.com.
