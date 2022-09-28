0622 Judge Carter Williams.jpg

An unpaid suspension and a whopping fine are 2 recommendations from the Judicial Hearing Board for Judge Carter Williams following his “unethical” conduct at a traffic stop in Moorefield last year.

The recommended punishment would see Williams being suspended for a full year with at least 3 months unpaid, paying a $5,000 fine for multiple violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Rules of Professional Conduct. He would repay $11,129.06 to cover the costs of his case. The board also recommends he be formally censured.

