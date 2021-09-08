The 22nd annual Toughman Contest is returning in January, but to a new location.
The amateur fights will take place Jan. 14 and 15 at the Cumberland Regional Airport in Wiley Ford. Until this year the event was staged annually at Frankfort High School.
Romney’s Jonathan Hines won the bantamweight last year. Joseph Moreland Jr. of Augusta was 2nd in the cruiserweight division and Trenton Daniels of Romney was the heavyweight runner-up.
Fighter and ring girl entries are now being accepted at wvtoughman.com.
* * *
Hampshire County’s grand jury met for the September session Tuesday. Indictments will be included in next week’s Review.
* * *
The Martinsburg V.A. Medical Center will be part of a new initiative to better serve acutely ill veterans, called the TeleCritical Care Program.
Audiovisual technology gives the program the capability to instantly unite the veterans’ bedside clinical team with critical care providers and resources from all over the nation.
* * *
Keyser attorney Timothy Mark Sirk, 63, was sentenced Monday in Martinsburg federal court to 3 years of probation for a fraud charge.
Sirk pled guilty in April to a count of “wire fraud”. Sirk, a court-appointed attorney in Mineral County, admitted to submitting at least 33 fraudulent pay vouchers for his public defender legal services. He also admitted to forging the signature of a circuit court judge when submitting these vouchers. The crime occurred from December 2016 to June 2018 in Mineral County.
Sirk was also ordered to pay $34,773.68 in restitution.
* * *
Berkeley Springs has canceled its Apple Butter Festival for the 2nd year in a row.
Plans to hold the festival were moving forward until early last week when, after consulting with regional hospitals and medical professionals, a unanimous decision was made by the board of directors to cancel the festival.
* * *
A Paw Paw woman has won 1 of the prizes in the 2nd round of the Do It for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Tammi Arnott snared season tickets to WVU football or basketball in the 1st of 6 weekly drawings.
* * *
A supplemental payment is going to low-income West Virginians who are participating in LIEAP, the low-income energy assistance program.
The payment will range from $25 to $120 and will be based upon the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
* * *
The suffrage exhibit, “Why West Virginia Was the State That Had to Be Won” is on display at the old Rexall building on Main Street through Friday.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price rose 0.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.01 Monday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are 0.4 cents higher than a month ago and 77.9 cents higher than a year ago.
