ROMNEY — The use of American Rescue Plan funding to extend public water lines to serve the county’s planned new elementary school in Slanesville was one of several proposals rejected as “not feasible at this time” by the Hampshire County Commission during a Tuesday morning meeting to decide on uses for the funds.
The work session was scheduled by Commission President Brian Eglinger to come up with a plan for spending the funds. The commissioners sorted the requests they had received into piles — some a clear yes, some pending more information, and some they did not expect to fund at this time.
Final decisions will be made in next Tuesday evening’s commission meeting.
Commissioner Dave Cannon argued for the Slanesville water extension to the planned North Elementary School, asking what the school system would be expected to do without it — dig a well?
Cannon also noted that the availability of public water would promote development in the area, but Commissioners Eglinger and Bob Hott were opposed.
Hott pointed out the Central Hampshire Public Service District would first have to see how many customers they would have and if water pressure is sufficient before adding the water line.
He added that the proposal said something about a child care center too, but the county has been talking about child care for a long time, doesn’t have any yet and has to be careful where they put it.
Eglinger suggested they wait and see what happens as work on the school gets started, adding that the commission is “not in a position to be responsive” without a dollar amount tied to the request.
Funding requests greenlighted by the commissioners included $1,270,500 for a major project to extend the county’s broadband system toward the center of the county, $220,000 to help the Central Hampshire PSD pursue finding a secondary water source for the east end of the county, and $50,000 for Central Hampshire to begin work on a sewer system for Springfield — enough to fund a needs assessment that would allow them to apply for money elsewhere.
Most decisions were unanimous, though Cannon said the Springfield sewer project “was not at the top of his list,” but he would agree to it.
The commissioners all agreed on money for upgrading the 911 Center’s outdated software and replacement of the radios issued to the county’s first responders, an expense they agreed should be spread out over several years.
Replacing loss of revenue due to Covid for the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Parks and Recreation and a bulk water station for Romney also went into the commissioners’ “yes” pile.
They had questions about a request to extend broadband into the Romney Business Park, replacing copper lines used by Frontier with fiber optic, but noted that if the development authority got a business in there that wanted it, it should be done. They OK’d the request pending information concerning customers.
The commissioners agreed more information was needed before deciding on the Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency’s request for a 3rd county ambulance to be placed in the northern part of the county, support for Capon Bridge’s Capon School Street Revitalization Project, and some requests from Parks and Recreation that included funds for playground equipment.
Eglinger said he was personally not in favor of the HCESA request for a 3rd ambulance because the county ambulance system was “doing awesome,” adding “it’s the volunteers that haven’t kept up their part of the job.”
Hott pointed out that the squads’ problem is the dwindling number of volunteers that is affecting every volunteer organization, not just the rescue squads.
After discussion, the commissioners decided they needed to know how HCESA would continue to fund the expansion of service when American Rescue Plan funds ran out.
They also felt they needed more information on how the Capon School Street Revitalization Project would use funds, and on the suitability of some of Parks and Recreation’s requests for American Rescue Plan funding.
Requests rejected as “not feasible at this time,” along with the extension of water lines to Slanesville, included placing a bulk water station in the Capon Bridge Technology Park and providing broadband to the Potomac Eagle.
Hott noted that water from the bulk water station could not be sold until Central Hampshire takes over the tech park’s water system, which will not happen until Capon Bridge’s sewer system upgrade is completed.
Cannon added that the cost estimates were not clear, while Romney had clearly done a lot more research on their bulk water station request.
The commissioners did agree the idea was good, and Eglinger said he did not like to hear the technology park was having to dump excess water on the ground, but in Eglinger’s words, they “have to go through all the hoops, and the hoops aren’t there.”
In turning down the Potomac Eagle request, all 3 commissioners agreed that if the commission were to agree to do something for one private business, they would be expected to provide similar assistance to everyone.
Final decisions on the requests will be made at the next county commission meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
