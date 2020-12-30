Run them out
Editor:
The US Congress has done what it usually does, passed a huge, costly National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) loaded with pork funding for foreign countries and domestic sweetheart elite projects.
The NDAA sends Egypt $1.3B, Sudan $700M, Ukraine $453M, Israel $500M, Nepal $130M, Burma $135M, Cambodia $85.5M, Pakistan $25M, Asia R.I.A $1.4B while the COVID legislation provides a measly $600.00 for each American citizen hurting from virus impact.
President Trump fought to eliminate the foreign payouts and increase the COVID funding to $2000.00 for individual citizens and $4000.00 for each family but lost the battle to power hungry, greedy Representatives and Senators.
It should be known that Senator Capito and Senator Manchin both voted for the gifts to foreign countries and supported the measly $600.00 for each American citizen.
Senator Manchin is quoted as stating:
“I am relieved the President has signed our bi-partisan relief bill. I hope these emergency benefits can be quickly distributed to keep Americans fed & housed and our small businesses operating”
Senator Manchin is “relieved” that crumbs are given to American citizens and tens of billions of dollars are given to foreign countries.
Both Capito and Manchin should be recalled from office. The trough they eat from at the US Capitol is always full but the attention they pay to West Virginia citizens needs and fiscal sanity is beyond comprehension.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
Conspiracy falls short
Editor:
If Democrats had been able to pull off the massive voter fraud alleged in over 50 lawsuits by the Trump campaign, as well as one by Texas which Alex Mooney signed on to, why didn’t Democrats secure the Senate while they were at it?
Given the polls, having the Senate ever-so-slightly tilt left would have been well within the realm of possibility. And yet, here we are, waiting with baited breath for the results of the Georgia runoff. If that runoff goes the “wrong” way, will it be challenged, too? Hm .... ?
Would any of us appreciate such challenges if WV, by some miracle, became a swing state?
Alyson Reeves, Levels
