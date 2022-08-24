ROMNEY — With John Rohrbaugh’s retirement as magistrate earlier this month, a new, familiar face will be taking his place.
Greg Kesner’s 1st day on the bench will be Sept. 6, and after a long career in law enforcement, he said he’s ready for a change of pace.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said last week. “I’ve served the people of the county for 28 years, just in a different capacity. I’m looking forward to continuing to serve in a fair and impartial way.”
Fair and impartial – 2 of the key words also echoed by the 22nd Circuit’s Chief Judge Charles Carl, who appointed Kesner to fill Rohrbaugh’s position.
When a magistrate resigns during their term, the chief judge of the circuit appoints the next one.
Kesner has been the head of security at the judicial center for years, and Carl said he’s been impressed with the way he interacts with the community.
“(I’ve seen) how fairly and impartially he deals with all people, the way he interacts and gets along with people, his willingness to work with others and his firmness in his convictions,” Carl said. “He’s worked mostly here in the courthouse during my time as a judge…he’s a good man. We’re really fortunate.”
Kesner has worked in both the county sheriff’s office and the Romney police department, and was the 1st PRO officer at Hampshire High School in 2000.
He said that helping the youth of the county is a particular passion of his in his career path.
“That was always the goal,” he explained. “To help kids.”
Carl called Kesner “even-tempered,” adding that he’s a well-known face from his time in law enforcement.
Rohrbaugh stepped down on Aug. 11, and Kesner will take on the nonpartisan role after Labor Day.
“We think it’ll be a smooth transition,” Carl said. “To be able to replace John with someone like Greg is very fortunate for the people of the county.”
