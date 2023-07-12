After the success of last year’s event, Hampshire County will once again be hosting its countywide Farm Crawl event, featuring over 30 farms throughout the county.
This weekend, on July 15 and 16, the Farm Crawl will be expanded to a two-day event as opposed to last year’s single day, after the event last year garnered overwhelming support.
Guests are invited to travel between participating farms and learn about the local agriculture. Hampshire County is a densely agricultural county, and this event will help promote the continued growth of local agritourism.
“When you get to someone’s farm and you’re talking to them at their place, it’s just different than what it is like if you saw them out on the street,” said Hampshire County Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director – and event organizer – Tina Ladd. “The farmers really come alive and show their pride for what they’re doing. Like, when you’re there at their place and they can show things off. That’s kind of why I wanted to start to do this, because we are a farming community. Farmers do work very hard. They are proud of their work, and they should be.”
This event is unique because each farm will be doing its own thing. Some farms will be selling their products, giving tours, having raffles, even hosting some live bluegrass at the Arnold and Rickman farms.
“It’s just a chance for people to come and to actually go out and visit different farms, get to see animals and how they grow vegetables, fruits. We have one lady who grows mushrooms. We have people growing herbs. We have a lot of folks who do a little bit of everything,” said Ladd. “Farmers kind of end up being homesteaders. So they are maybe raising animals for meat, they probably have chickens for eggs, they’re growing a garden that they’re canning and freezing for food. Then a lot of them are growing herbs and everything. Making their own medicines and salves.”
A map of the participating farms can be found on the cometohampshire.com webpage, where an interactive map of the locations can be found under the “Farm Crawl” tab.
Guests are welcome to participate in some of the many exciting raffles including; a raffle for a one-night stay at the historic Washington Bottom Farm, a free broom giveaway on Sunday at WV Broom Barn, a raffle for a Thanksgiving turkey at Dollinger farm and a 10 percent discount on event bookings at Rock Ridge Farms.
“We leave it up to the farms as to what they’re going to do and how they’re going to run it…make sure that you show up when they’re open during the right hours, don’t bring pets and dress appropriately and just respect them, because you are in their homes,” advised Ladd. “Last year’s Farm Crawl was really, really cool, and I think that this year’s farm Crawl will do just as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.