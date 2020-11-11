Local voting lines
Editor:
Does it really make sense to limit our Hampshire County voting sites to waiting in line to vote from one or two computers. Voters last Tuesday were waiting needlessly in what may have been an over exposed covad environment to use a voting machine while an alternative was readily available.
Even during the vote in May we incurred long waiting periods. We've always had a rather convenient traditional organization of voting. Free of long lines that cause voter irritation.
So the alternative is to go back to not waiting at all, getting our paper ballot, walking to a big table, taking a couple of minutes to vote and getting back out to enjoying our day.
Right now this system is inadvertently guiding us to more of a voter suppression atmosphere than a goal of encouraging voting.
Gene Wolford, Augusta
