ROMNEY — With the holiday season barreling to its end, it’s time to look ahead to spring.
In particular, the 2022 Spring Fine Arts Show.
It’s that time of year again, as artists here can prepare to submit their works for the March art show at the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney.
Artwork is accepted March 5, and the opening reception will be at the library on March 11, so mark your calendars.
Though Covid-19 and all its variants seem to throw even the best-laid plans up in the air, the arts show’s volunteer coordinator Ibi Hinrichs assured that the show would be a go in its regular month of March.
“Get out your pens and paper, your brushes and paints, your metals and woods, your fabrics and threads, your cameras and imagination, your media of choice and your inspiration to create anew, or find in your archives some pieces to express yourself in a fresh start to this year 2022,” Hinrichs said.
The judge for the 2022 show is Wardensville artist Kristen Colebank, who currently teaches instructional technology at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
“I am attracted to and value works in a wide array of media, but I especially enjoy watercolor because it requires spontaneity and bravery, mixed with careful decisions,” Colebank explained of her work. “my paintings balance between these competing, yet complementary, energies.”
Colebank will judge the arts show’s entries, and award 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes, as well as up to 5 honorable mentions. The 1st place winner will receive $500, the 2nd place $250, 3rd place $150 and the honorable mentions will receive $50 each.
The fee to enter work in the show is $20 for Hampshire County Arts Council members, and $30 for non-members. Art will be accepted at the library on March 5 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and must be picked up on March 25.
For more information about eligibility for the contest, art show requirements, entry forms, size restrictions, sales and more, visit the Hampshire County Arts Council website at www.hampshirearts.org, and for any additional questions, email visualarts@hampshirearts.org. o
