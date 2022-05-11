A former Capon Bridge Middle School teacher faces 2 charges of distributing obscene matter to a juvenile.
Melissa Didiana, 38, was indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury last week on the charges that cost the teacher her job in December.
Charging documents say Didiana sent nude pictures of herself from her cellphone to a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old in the week before Thanksgiving. At the time of her arrest, West Virginia State Police said she sent pictures and videos to the students.
Cpl. J.D. Carson secured Didiana's admission, in which she confirmed that she downloaded Snapchat and friended current and former students.
Eight days after her Dec. 9 arrest, the school board fired her.
Didiana’s husband Joe also resigned his CBMS teaching position at the time. Joe had already resigned as assistant football and track coach, following his involvement in a physical confrontation after a football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.