We asked 5 community leaders from around the county to share their hopes for 2021 — and gave them no direction beyond that. Here are their thoughts, which we hope will inspire you or at least give you food for thought.
ALANA HARTMAN
‘Making music’
I hope there will be a lot of opportunities for people to participate in making music and visual arts together, whether physically distanced and outdoors, or finally one day soon really and truly together again in concerts, classes, churches, parades and sporting events (let’s hear those school bands and vocal groups!)
As a board member of Hampshire County Arts Council, in 2021 I will help to continue the strong tradition in our county of applying for grants and leveraging local donations to host music concerts. I also love attending performances and art shows at the River House, the Co-op & Honeybee Music and look forward to seeing more Hampshire County neighbors at many more of those in 2021.
Alana Hartman, Romney, Hampshire County Arts Council
MIKE DUFRENE
‘We are stronger’
My hope for 2021...this pandemic is gone and we don't lose any more lives because of it; we learned a lot about ourselves during 2020, and we are stronger and better than ever. We have 100 percent in-person learning; I finally get to meet ALL of my HHS students and families; we can high-5, shake hands and hug again. Extra-curricular activities are taking place with full capacity for spectators and small businesses bounce back in a big way.
We are kind to others; and we all have nothing but good health and happiness throughout the New Year!
Mike Dufrene, Capon Springs, Hampshire High School principal
NANCY MEADE
‘I want everyone to feel free’
My hopes are for Covid to be over with! I want everyone to feel free again, but to have learned from this masked and quarantined life we have had to endure in 2020.
I want all businesses to thrive again and of course for LIBRARIES to once again be filled with patrons and children, full-time!
Nancy Meade, Capon Bridge, Head Librarian at Capon Bridge Public Library
TRINA COX
Hugs, handshakes and high fives
As I contemplate my hopes for 2021, I’m filled with mixed emotions.
Obviously everyone wants the Covid-19 pandemic to be contained.
We hope to see a day in the near future when masking and social distancing is a memory.
I hope businesses can resume normal operations and people will flock back through the doors. The Hampshire Wellness Center will once again be bustling with members, classes are full, programs are well attended and the opportunities for our children are resumed.
I hope my staff doesn’t have to carry the burden of enforcing guidelines and restrictions while trying to keep our members safe.
I hope we can begin to prepare for the South Branch Bluegrass Festival in June, the weather is beautiful and the attendance is plentiful. I hope our Romney Rotary organization can once again be a true “presence” in our community, not a Zoom meeting or email chain.
And hugs, handshakes and high-fives are once again natural reactions.
Personally, I hope my family can somehow overcome the burden that 2020 has caused us in many ways and find peace amongst the sadness of having our mother confined to the nursing home during a pandemic. Hope that we may be able to visit, touch and enjoy her company once again.
Hope that the vaccine works and provides the hope that the residents can continue to live out full-filling lives and the stress and burden of this disease are lifted from the families and staff.
I hope school children can resume a sense of normalcy in academics and sports.
Hope that we can travel without fear or hesitation.
However, I’m not sure I want everything to return to “normal.”
I think we all have learned to live our lives a little lighter, schedules less busy and time spent together more precious than ever. We’ve spent more time outdoors, less reliant on media, improvised to keep ourselves entertained, been more spontaneous and open to last minute plans.
I like that. I haven’t been bogged down with meetings, agendas, deadlines and full calendars months at a time.
So, hopefully, as we open back up and explore the possibility to resume life, we are able to navigate the fine line of a “new normal.”
Meanwhile in a world still embraced of uncertainty, I continue to choose hope:
Hope/Happiness, Optimism, Peace, Encouragement for 2021.
Trina Cox, Romney, director Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center
KITTY COMPTON
‘No more Covid-19’
What can I say other than “Let there be no more Covid-19!”
Please get me back to writing the Paw Paw newsletter, making laughter with all those senior moments. Help families, medical staff and survivors, who have suffered this past year with this horrific disease, to find peace, wellness and normalcy in their lives.
Help the businesses that were not able to open their doors for so many months and those who had to close their doors forever. Help my sweet granddaughter get back to school, as well as all the children. May the vaccine be accessible to all those that need it and/or want it.
Let there be unity between political rivals. Let there be peace on Earth.
Kitty Compton, Review community letter writer for Paw Paw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.