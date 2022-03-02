No word yet on cause, cost
Justice promises state will rebuild
The fire, which was called in shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, brought the State Fire Marshal to the scene almost immediately.
“Within an hour of the call, we received a call about the fire. I had investigators started this way,” explained Jason Baltic, the State Fire Marshal’s chief investigator. “We’ve had 6 investigators here at the scene starting Saturday.”
Investigative assistance didn’t just arrive from Charleston, Baltic said. A national response team of ATF certified fire investigators (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) were boots on the ground in Romney as well to aid in gathering information about the cause of the blaze and the extent of its damage.
“Our biggest thing with having the national response team is the resources that they can bring to us,” said Baltic. “(West Virginia’s resources) would have been very taxed if we were to do a large investigation…luckily, they were able to help us.”
Now, Baltic said, there’s an “abundance of resources” to help with the investigation.
The biggest question right now rests with the “why.” As of right now, the investigation is ongoing and hasn’t yet yielded any concrete information about the cause of the fire, the state of the building’s alarm system at the time of the fire, or an approximate dollar figure on the actual loss.
“We can’t make any comments about if it’s intentional or unintentional or accidental at this point in time,” said ATF special agent Michael Talbert with the Washington field office. “At this time, anything involving the investigation we can’t release, because it might influence the investigation.”
Talbert explained that the ATF national response team is comprised of agents from around the country, who have specialized skills in fire and explosive investigation, as well as electrical engineers, structural engineers and chemists.
“There is great work being done on this campus,” he added. “We care about the students and the staff.”
For now, State Superintendent Clayton Burch said he doesn’t have a timeframe for how long the investigation may take, but it’s well underway.
Baltic said the next steps of the investigation, detailing that the investigators will start talking to the community, canvassing the area, talking to fire departments and law enforcement and developing information.
“The fire was still going on when we arrived; no one was able to get into the scene,” Baltic said. “Safety is our main concern, safety for everyone, including our investigators and the ATF agents. It will continue to be throughout this investigation.”
As for what’s next?
In his Saturday statement about the school’s fire, Gov. Jim Justice called it “heartbreaking news,” and added, “Working together with the West Virginia Department of Education, we are absolutely committed to rebuilding what was lost and making sure this institution has what it needs to continue its important mission in Hampshire County,” Justice’s statement read.
As of right now, WVDE communications director Christy Day said the state can’t comment on the next steps for the school site, be that rebuilding, knocking down the ruins or collecting the debris.
“As we are 3 days removed from the fire, we do not have plans to report for the site at this time,” Day said Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.