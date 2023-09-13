Health Department has flu, RSV shots available now
The flu season is fast approaching, but so are new vaccines to combat the triple-threat virus season.
Hampshire County’s health department director, Tamitha Wilkins, said that this will be the first fall in which the department will have a flu vaccine, a new Covid vaccine and the new RSV vaccine available.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the new RSV vaccines in May to help those aged 60 and older, particularly those with weakened immune systems who are at high risk for severe disease caused by RSV. Wilkins said she has no predictions about how the flu season will look, but did note that this will be the first fall (since the pandemic) where the state and county will face a flu season where everyone is unmasked.
She reminded residents that the flu season starts in September and runs through May, so depending on the different times they get vaccinated, the vaccine can “wane a little bit.”
“The advice that we try to give people is if you’re going to be traveling, visiting relatives, you definitely want to make sure you give it two weeks before it works properly – you need two weeks to build up immunity,” Wilkins advised.
She said that the health department usually has the flu vaccines toward the end of September leading into October, but the RSV and the flu vaccines are available here now.
She detailed that there is a regular flu vaccine and a high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older, which just has an “extra strand for protection” for those more vulnerable.
And the new Covid vaccines?
The FDA approved the new Covid vaccines on Monday, but they have not been officially released to the public yet. The health department is awaiting their Thursday meeting with the state to hear official guidelines and standards regarding the new shots.
Wilkins clarified that the big takeaway is that there will no longer be any boosters.
This new vaccine is a reformulated “monovalent” product solely targeting the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, so it is “nothing like any of the original vaccines” in the past.
“We’re taking a waiting list out here (at the health department) of those who are calling in and inquiring about it,” Wilkins reported.
She said that Pfizer and Moderna will have vaccines available, but the rollout will be done in the “private sector,” meaning everyone will have to order their vaccines “through private means,” and insurances will be billed.
Wilkins said the department will still be able to hold its Vaccines for Children program, which helps to provide vaccines to all Mountain State children whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them.
Additionally, a program for the insured will grant those seeking the new vaccine access to a shot, but more information will be given after they meet with the state.
The Review will follow up next week with more details on the new RSV and Covid vaccines.
