The property went under contract to an investor in late February, just 7 weeks after it was listed for sale, for the full asking price of $1.1 million.
But, Realtor Paige Manuel of Oak Crest Commercial Real Estate in Winchester said Friday, the investor backed out after the business he proposed to lease the property to decided not to open an operation here.
“This retailer didn’t like the demographics he was seeing,” Manuel said.
The deal gave the investor time to perform due diligence on the site.
The 10,000-square-foot building on 2.61 acres next to Hampshire Square Plaza is located in arguably Hampshire County’s prime business stretch, near Food Lion, CVS, Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the Wellness and Fitness Center.
Now it’s back on the market.
“It’s a beautiful site,” Manuel said.
The building has 4,800 square feet of finished office and showroom space and 5,200 square feet of garage and warehouse. The lot has 30 regular parking spaces and 3 more for trucks with trailers.
The property has sat empty for nearly 2-and-a-half years since Weimer closed the Chevrolet dealership at the end of 2018. He had the operation for less than 6 years after buying it from Bob Mayhew, who built the facility in 1990, moving the dealership from downtown Romney to Sunrise Summit.
