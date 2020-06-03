Hampshire County’s $26 million bond issue has been on the top of the minds of voters who talked to school board candidates during this spring’s unprecedented campaign.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down staples of campaigning here, such as candidate forums, speaking to meetings of community groups or appearing at festivals and other gatherings.
“Word of mouth” was key for Jean Shoemaker, who is seeking to return to the board after finishing last of 6 candidates in her re-election bid 2 years ago.
She’s competing with longtime incumbent Bernie Hott and 19-year-old Matthew Trimble for 2 seats in Tuesday’s nonpartisan election. The winners take office July 1.
“I didn’t really campaign,” Hott said. “Anybody I’d see on the street that wanted to talk to me, I’d talk to them.”
Hott was 1st elected to the board in 2004. He’s seeking his 5th term. This is Shoemaker’s 5th try for a board seat. She lost in a 12-way race in 2006, and then won election in 2010 and re-election in 2014 before 2018’s defeat.
But Trimble is making his 1st run for office.
“This has been a lot different than what I expected,” he said. “I’ve been lucky. I’ve had a lot of people contact me. They want to get to know me and what I stand for.”
Trimble has used Facebook some in his campaign. Hott said he has used a combination of the Internet, phone and in-person campaigning.
Shoemaker has advertised some in the newspaper.
“I wanted to make sure everybody knows I’m running, know what I stand for, make sure we see the kids get the best ed we can possibly give them,” she said.
As for the bond call, Trimble said he hears pros and cons.
“A lot of people want the new schools,” he said, “but they don’t know about the big tax bill.”
As a member of the current board, Hott is quick to voice his reason for calling for the bond.
“The physical buildings are not OK,” he said. He said response he has received from voters regarding the bond is “mostly favorable.”
Shoemaker said that besides the bond call, she hears concern that the schools do not have materials needed to teach.
“Teachers are taking money from their own pockets to make sure they have what they need,” she said.
Trimble said he heard a lot about security at all the schools.
