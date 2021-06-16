WINCHESTER — A Hampshire High grad has been accused by a Frederick County grand jury of embezzling produce from the Spring Valley Farm Market in Winchester.
Casey Southerland Feezle, 24, who lives on Fenway Circle between Winchester and Stephenson, took the goods from the market, owned by Eli and Misty Cook of Slanesville, between Aug. 20 and Feb. 21, charging documents said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer said the total loss amounted to over $1,000, making the case a felony. Virginia law allows loss to be aggregated over a 6-month period to reach the $1,000 threshhold.
Four Hampshire County residents were also among the 58 people indicted by the Frederick County grand jury in May.
Katrina Nichole Fay, 32, of Capon Bridge is accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 13.
Leroy Samuel Jackson III, 54, of High View stands accused of 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 13.
Courtney Rae Jenkins, 25, of Delray is accused of grand larceny on March 5.
Anthony L. Tincher, 35, of Shanks is accused of fentanyl possession on March 10, 2020.
