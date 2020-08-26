Fundraising policies and personnel decisions topped the agenda for Monday night’s school board meeting, which also saw a visit from Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante and Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker.
Dante and Shoemaker explained to the board about what constitutes a COVID-19 outbreak in schools: 2 or more positive cases from different households in one pod (or group/classroom).
They also mentioned that teachers and school staff would, every morning, have their temperature checked and answer screening questions to minimize the risk of a staff member spreading the virus.
The long personnel list on Monday night’s agenda saw the board’s entrance into executive session, and upon their return to open session, approval of all personnel items.
Included on the personnel list was employment in several extracurricular areas: Jarod Judy was approved as Assistant Football Coach at Hampshire High School, Monica Myers as Cross Country Coach at Romney Middle School, Brittany Cunningham as Cheerleading Coach at RMS and Dennis Keckley as Assistant Soccer Coach at HHS.
The other big-ticket item discussed by the board was fundraising.
The board approved fundraisers for school pictures at Capon Bridge Elementary and banners and sports photos at Capon Bridge Middle, but it was a little fuzzier when it came to the HHS fundraisers.
For athletics, the board approved banner sponsorships, Gatorade, protein shakes and bars, electrolyte chews and Propel water sales. The cross country back-to-school color run (socially distanced, of course) has been moved to Oct. 17.
Fundraising opportunities for football, girls and boys soccer, boys basketball and baseball were listed as selling concessions at WVU, but the board was uneasy regarding HHS students traveling to Morgantown. “I am concerned about our kids going to WVU,” admitted board president Debbie Champ.
In the fundraising policy, there’s an alcohol clause that prohibits students from participating in fundraising activities that involve the selling of alcohol. The WVU concessions fundraising, board Vice President Ed Morgan pointed out, provides a hefty chunk of money for HHS athletics.
“I don’t think we need to cut our nose off to spite our face,” he said. “We’re looking at $10,000. We don’t just have that lying around.”
Champ disagreed, standing firm that the school should reconsider the fundraising options. “I think there’s other ways to raise money than going out and exposing your kids to those types of things,” she said.
The board amended the wording in the 2nd reading of the fundraising policy, making sure it was clear that no Hampshire County students would be involved in a fundraiser that included selling alcohol.
The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Central Office at 6:30 p.m.
