ROMNEY —Augusta Elementary teacher Barbara Ray is no stranger to applying for grants, and it’s paying off: she just secured $2,000 through a Voya Financial grant, and is in the running for even bigger money to bring to Hampshire County.
As 1 of 100 finalists, Ray secured $2,000 in grant money for her “Ahoy Matey” program – a 12-lesson pirate-themed project that she knew kids would enjoy.
As a finalist, she also could potentially earn an additional award from Voya Unsung Heroes’ program: $25,000 for 1st place, $10,000 for 2nd place, and $5,000 for 3rd place.
Ray is a 2nd grade teacher that has been writing grants for almost a decade with the purpose of providing her kids with resources that aid in creating memorable classroom experiences.
“She really gets after them,” said school board president Ed Morgan about Ray and her grant applications. “She’s always done great things.”
Noted by her peers as someone who has everything readily available for fun projects, Ray nudges new and seasoned teachers to apply for grants as well.
“That’s how I have everything,” she explained.
Voya’s program is not her usual go-to for funding, but she was motivated to give it a try, and it did not go without effort.
Voya focuses on providing students with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) knowledge. Ray had to think of creative ways to include STEM in her 2nd grade teaching.
“What can I do with the kids?” she recalled thinking. “What can I capture their attention with?”
As Ray continued with Voya’s application, it became far more involved and intimidating: she had to think of projects and lessons to do with older kids too, but her persistence prevailed.
She said she was thankful she was 1 of 100 finalists to win $2,000, but winning the additional 1st place award would be significant.
While Ray waits for the final news from Voya this fall, she remains a proud spokeswoman of DonorsChoose, her usual route when seeking grant funding.
“After you start writing grants, it gets so much easier,” Ray said, smiling. “You just tell the truth.”
She urges new teachers to create accounts with the DonorsChoose platform, calling it “user friendly.”
Ray usually writes grants that are under $500-600.
“You receive funding quicker if it’s under $1,000,” she hinted.
After several years of writing grants, she has won a total of almost $27,000.
She provided classrooms with first aid kits with one grant.
Most recently, a mother thanked Ray for the instrument-making project she held last year.
“My husband actually got involved,” the parent told her.
Breaking a monotonous and mundane classroom setting doesn’t have to break a teacher’s bank. A small amount of effort can go a long way, especially when it comes with the children of the future.
“A teacher can never have enough, trust me,” Ray said.
