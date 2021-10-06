The spotted lanternfly is here.
West Virginia’s Department of Agriculture has confirmed the insect pest’s presence in Hampshire County, by a homeowner in Capon Bridge.
A Facebook post by WVDA indicates a 2nd confirmation has occurred in the High View area.
The invasive plant hopper, which is native to China, feeds on grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees when it can’t find its preferred meal, an invasive plant called the Tree of Heaven.
Spotted lanternflies have been in the Winchester area for a couple of years and were sighted in Mineral County last year. A colony is living around Frankfort High School.
A quarantine on Winchester and Frederick County prohibits transporting plant materials, trees, firewood, RVs, grills, mowers, Christmas trees, landscaping items and children’s playhouses.
But West Virginia has no such rules.
Instead, WVDA is asking residents to check their vehicles for the hitchhikers.
“Even a simple shopping trip to a neighboring county can be responsible for introducing the pest into an area lacking spotted lanternfly,” said James Watson, WVDA’s expert on the pest. “The importance of these routine self-conducted inspections of your vehicles and transported items cannot be overemphasized.”
Susan Parker, environmental educator with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, agreed.
“So many people in Hampshire County travel daily to Winchester, which is now a heavily populated area with spotted lanternflies,” she explained. “Inspect your vehicles before leaving heavily-infested areas.”
If you spot one, Watson says, kill it.
Then, report the specimen to the WVDA by email, bugbusters@wvda.us, or phone, 304-558-2212.
WVDA then can assess the site and begin monitoring and control strategies.
The WVDA and the USDA are taking an “aggressive” approach to the eradication of the insect, and they need all of the help they can get from residents in the county.
The spotted lanternfly is a flying insect that’s usually an inch in size with unique, polka-dotted wings.
Nymphs (freshly-hatched insects) are red or black in color with white spots.
They may look pretty, but their effect on trees and plants is downright ugly.
The insects pierce the bark of trees and remove large amounts of sap, adding stress to trees and vines and lead to the loss of necessary carbohydrates and other nutrients needed for new growth.
The insects lay eggs in late summer and fall on trees or vehicles, which can lead to the quick spread of the bug throughout the region. When the eggs hatch, they look for a place to begin an infestation.
