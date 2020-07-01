ROMNEY — Even cloudy weather, a threat of rain and a global pandemic didn’t stop excited Potomac Eagle passengers Friday evening on the tourism train’s first Sunset Excursion through the trough.
In the train cars, passengers were spaced apart, following the social distancing guidelines put in place to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“If you’re walking around the train, we require masks to be worn,” said Patton Swartzfager, the Potomac Eagle’s conductor. “There are social distancing marks in the concession car and around the train. We want people to be as safe as possible and still enjoy their trip.”
The bright yellow social distancing guides painted on the floors add to the newer look of the train, while it keeps its comfortable, tourist-friendly feel. Robert Franzen, one of the owners of the Potomac Eagle, was even one of the engineers keeping the train running during the trip through the trough.
While the cloud coverage Friday evening didn’t allow for sweeping sunset views, the lack of bright sun made it easier for passengers to see the eagles as the train rolled by along the Potomac.
B.J. Lefever, who works with the train, guiding the riders in the open-air cars to spot the eagles, entertained the passengers in the gondola car by pointing out eagle nests, the birds themselves and predicting where the eagles will be spotted on the return trip.
“When you’ve worked here for a few years like me, you learn how the birds act,” Lefever explained to the passengers who excitedly pointed their phones toward the eagles.
These Sunset Excursions are new this year, with Friday’s 6 p.m. trough trip marking the first. This trip is offered 1 Friday per month, and the train leaves at 6 p.m. and returns to the station at 9 p.m.
For more information about the classes of service on the train, the excursions offered and information on how to book a trip, visit the Potomac Eagle’s website at www.potomaceagle.com.
