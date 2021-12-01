ROMNEY — Five grants that Romney applied for from the USDA’s Rural Development Fund have been awarded.
The grants total $201,500.
• $77,500 to purchase a dump truck with a snow plow to maintain city streets and assist in daily operations.
• $8,200 to purchase 5 portable radios with speaker microphones. These radios are essential to the effectiveness of their operations in the community.
• $26,900 to purchase a 2020 patrol car with all relevant equipment to replace a 2009 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Romney recently annexed 20 homes into the city’s limits and needs a newer model patrol vehicle to serve this area.
“We’ve been driving the police car since June,” Mayor Beverly Keadle noted.
• $62,000 to purchase a new Bobcat Skid Steer, a Trac Vac vacuum system, and a 325-gallon direct application system to spray anti-icing liquids onto road surfaces. The current skid steer is under a lease agreement that expired in October 2020. The city does not currently have access to their own Trac Vac system to clear the roads and ditches of leaves and debris, and they rely on and pay for a private entity to clear debris. The city also has no system to pre-treat roadways for ice and snow prevention.
• $27,400 to purchase a 2021 Ford F150 4x4 service truck to be used daily by the town’s public works department. The city currently utilizes a 2004 pickup with over 156,000 miles.
The town had cost matches, generally 25% or less.
Romney’s grants were part of $2.19 million awarded across West Virginia and $222 million to 44 states.
“Rural Americans need emergency response, hospitals and medical facilities,” Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small said, “and USDA’s loans and grants invest in critical infrastructure to make that possible.” o
