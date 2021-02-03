Snow falls for 2 days, but only 5 to 12 inches
Taking to Facebook, folks reported their measurements.
Susan Owen said at last check Sunday, it was 9 inches out near Bloomery.
Michael Dillinger maintained that Springfield was covered in 7 inches, while Robin Corbin reported a foot in Purgitsville.
Sunday night, parents of Hampshire County students received a call that schools would be closed on Monday.
A real snow day for Hampshire: no snow packets, no remote learning, no homework assignments, none of it. Just a day for kids to make memories in the winter weather.
“Thank you for letting our kids be kids,” said Heather Dice in response to the snow day.
Social media was peppered with photos of Hampshire kids smiling, sledding, building snowmen, snow women, snow dogs and snow angels.
The snowfall started in the wee hours Sunday morning, and it was continuous throughout the day.
It slowed down even more, but continued to snow through Monday as well. The Hampshire County Fire Association was even calling for an additional 2 to 4 inches Monday before the slow storm ended.
The Fire Association encouraged folks to exercise extreme caution when driving and venturing outside, especially since steps, sidewalks and driveways could be icy and dangerous.
As of Tuesday morning, all of the storm warnings have expired, and the glory of a real, no-kidding snow day has faded a bit as remote learning resumed for the week. A few flakes swirl defiantly, but it seems that the heavy snowfall has passed. The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday shows mostly sunny skies, chilly temperature and continued caution when it comes to braving the roads and sidewalks.
