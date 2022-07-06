ROMNEY — A fire that started in an outbuilding last Wednesday afternoon ended up consuming a house and 3 to 4 acres, drawing fire companies from 3 counties.
“Years ago, this incident would have been handled with 4-5 departments,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons noted on the company’s Facebook page. “Today it took almost 2 complete counties worth of fire departments to gather enough manpower to fight the multiple structures and brush fire.”
The alarm was sounded shortly before 2 p.m. June 29 for the fire on Stoney Mountain Overlook Road, which lies east of Grassy Lick Road a couple miles south of U.S. 50.
A 2nd alarm was issued as the flames spread, consuming 2 outbuildings and the residence, then catching the dry brush around it.
“While fighting the structure fire the wind picked up and started a brush fire,” Parsons said.
A midday fire during the workweek brought out 8 volunteers from Romney. Hampshire County crews from Springfield Valley, Levels, Augusta, North River Valley and Capon Bridge responded.
“The lack of volunteers was due to time of day and dealing with multiple types of incidents all in one,” Parsons said. “It is important to note the volunteer fire service is in a crisis for manpower.”
The 2nd wave brought crews from Burlington, New Creek, Short Gap and Patterson Creek out of Mineral County and Moorefield out of Hardy.
In addition, Romney Rescue Squad and the county ambulance were also on the scene.
Parsons said the house and outbuildings were a complete loss. Crews, who he thanked profusely, were on hand at the scene for 3 hours.
