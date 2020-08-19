Scientists work to end crop damages from stink bugs
KEARNEYSVILLE — If you see a brown marmorated stink bug, just smash it.
Dr. Tracy Leskey, the director of research at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station in the small Jefferson County town of Kearneysville, said the bug has proven to be a pest in every sense of the word.
“There are no redeeming qualities to the brown marmorated stink bug,” Leskey said. “They’re an invasive species in North America and only cause damage to our crops.”
Leskey’s group at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station has studied and researched the pest for at least the last decade.
The Appalachian Fruit Research Station in Kearneysville has received national acclaim for its research done in a partnership with the Invasive Insect Biocontrol and Behavior Laboratory in Beltsville, Maryland.
Both locations are under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The groups have found a solution that will allow farmers to control the invasive species without the widespread use of insecticides. Instead, the farmers only have to treat 10 percent of their crops.
The definition of a post
For years, the brown marmorated stink bug has caused local farmers frustration and heartache. One study in 2010 showed that the bug caused $37 million in damage to apple crops alone.
The carnage didn’t end with apples, as Leskey explained.
“This particular stink bug species has a very broad host range,” Leskey said. “It also feeds on peaches, soybeans, corn, tomatoes and peppers. Basically anything with a fruiting structure.”
The brown marmorated stink bug is an insect that’s built to destroy crops.
“Their mouth parts are kind of like a straw,” Leskey said. “So they can suck out juices from fruits and vegetables”
Leskey explained the damage these insects cause.
“With apples, you get these quirky indented depressions on the fruit and in peaches, you get these internal dry necrotic spots under the flesh and so it downgrades the quality of the fruit and in some cases, it causes really heavy injuries when the fruit drops from the trees,” Leskey said.
The brown marmorated stink bug is native to China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. When it arrived here, it had no natural predators, which meant there was no way to control the population of the bug. The infestation didn’t happen overnight. Four or five years after the bug had been spotted in West Virginia, the population of the bugs hit epic proportions.
“It was very devastating for the agricultural industry about a decade ago when we had outbreak populations of the bug,” Leskey said.
Finding a solution
About 10 years ago, the researchers at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station and their partners at the Invasive Insect Biocontrol and Behavior Laboratory in Beltsville, Maryland knew they had a problem on their hands with the brown marmorated stinkbug and the damage it was causing crops.
The first step was to locate the populations of the bug. The best way to do that was to find a pheromone that would attract the bugs. A pheromone is in essence, a hormone that’s meant to exist outside of the body of the animal or insect that secreted it. Pheromones are nature’s signals for alerting other animals or insects to danger, the presence of food, or mating opportunities.
Leskey said that her group figured that these stink bugs had a pheromone that attracted other bugs, but had to locate and isolate it.
“We didn’t really have a good way to detect their presence, abundance or monitor their seasonal activity,” Leskey said. “So a team of researchers, including my lab, went on an experimental route to identify the pheromone produced by brown marmorated stink bugs.”
The group found the pheromone, which is secreted by the adult males and alerts other bugs that food and mating opportunities abound.
Locating the pheromone was the key that unlocked the door to solving the problem, as Leskey explained.
“That discovery was really critical, because what it allowed us to do was to use traps to monitor their presence. Then growers can use those traps to see if the population is to a point to where it warrants an insecticide application, so they’re only spraying when they absolutely need to.”
The process
After locating the pheromone, the researchers collected the volatiles released by the bugs, and then identified those and figured out how to synthesize them.
After isolating and synthesizing the pheromone, the group started producing what looks like pieces of beef jerky coated in the pheromone to be used in traps at first to monitor the populations and later as part of attract and kill operations.
In the testing phase of the operation in 2011, Leskey noticed the bugs were swarming to the newly developed pheromone baits.
“When you count 2,000 bugs in a single trap, you know you’re on to something,” Leskey said.
Having a pheromone to attract the bugs makes the process to attract and kill the bugs a lot easier.
All the farmer has to do is place the pheromone bait near a net treated with a long-lasting insecticide and the bugs will fly to their deaths.
“When they sense that pheromone is there, they fly to it and will perch on the nets and die instantly,” Leskey said.
Instead of using a lot of insecticides, this allows farmers to put up the baits and the nets every 50 meters around the perimeter of the orchards.
This technology has been evaluated mainly in West Virginia and Maryland, but there is interest from growers in other parts of the country.
“All they have to do is just put up the net and forget about it,” Leskey said.
More about the bug
It’s impossible to know exactly how the brown marmorated stink bug made its way to the United States.
But, as Leskey explained, the bugs are opportunistic.
“They are great hitchhikers,” she said.
The pest is believed to have been in the United States since 2001.
And just as the USDA is coming up with its answer to this problem, mother nature seems to be lending a hand.
The samurai wasp, also a good hitchhiker, has made its way to the United States from southeast Asia and is a natural predator for the brown marmorated stinkbug.
“It’s a tiny parasitic wasp,” Leskey said. “It’s about the size of a comma on a page.”
The samurai wasp, while small, is effective. It lays its eggs in the eggs of the brown marmorated stink bug and kills the brown marmorated stink bugs before they have a chance to hatch.
The tiny wasp has been located in West Virginia, and with permission from the state’s department of agriculture, Leskey and her group have begun to introduce it to other parts of the state in hopes of killing more brown marmorated stink bugs.
By the way, the samurai wasp does nothing other than kill brown marmorated stink bugs.
“That’s part of the research we do here,” Leskey said. “We make sure that there aren’t any other problems that samurai wasps could cause. The samurai wasp is a non-stinging wasp and has evolved along with the brown marmorated stink bug.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.