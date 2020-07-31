The West Virginia Board of Education selected Scott Cochran for the position after a day of interviews.
Cochran holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Glenville State College, a master’s degree in science health education from West Virginia University and a certification in special education from Ohio Valley College. Previously, he has served as a teacher, coach, special education director, assistant principal and principal.
“The West Virginia Board of Education is pleased that Mr. Cochran will lead the schools during this critical time,” Board President Miller Hall said. “He brings exceptional experience, expertise and insight to the position that will greatly benefit the students at WVSDB. We look forward to his leadership and working with him to support our students and families.”
Cochran said he is humbled and honored to be entrusted with the position.
“As a life-long educator, I have dedicated my life to the children of our state. As superintendent for the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, I may continue the service that means much to me,” he said. “Education plays a critical role in our communities and our state, especially in the face of the pandemic. I, like so many of my peers, consider it a privilege to serve in this capacity.”
Cochran’s employment begins on Aug. 12. The board gave him a salary of $124,000 annually.
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind serves more than 100 children and is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.