Hampshire County greenhouses feeling the love this season
In the era of safer-at-home, folks are taking time to make their own gardens come alive, and the Hampshire County greenhouses are the backbone of this do-it-yourself green thumb movement.
“We just had a run on all of the flowers,” said Judy Baisden at Abundant Life Greenhouse in Shanks. “We sold out of geraniums right after Mother’s Day.”
While Abundant Life has been selling out of some of their flowers and their potting soil, they have been using what they do have in stock to help folks in the county that might need it during the pandemic.
“If anyone has their primary earner out of work due to the virus, we’re offering free vegetables and free vegetable seeds,” said Ernie Baisden. “We’ve had a lot of takers already.”
Paul and Lisa Roomsburg at Valley View also have been offering a form of aid to the area during this time: they’ve been giving away “activity kits,” which are a collection of seeds that can be taken home and grown to keep kids who are stuck at home busy. The Roomsburgs said that they have given away over 100 of these activity kits.
“We’re going to make some new gardeners,” Paul said with a smile. “And out of those new gardeners, there will be 2 types: the ones who are successful and the ones who are going to appreciate people who garden a little bit more.”
Paul noted that usually vegetable and flower sales are just about even at Valley View, but this year vegetable sales are creeping ahead. “The demand for veggies is just higher this year,” he said. “It’s been our best year ever.”
Like other local businesses, adjustments have been necessary for the Baisdens and the Roomsburgs. Lisa said that she has been using Facebook as a means by which to communicate with her customers a little bit more during this time, and each of the separate greenhouses on the Valley View property has an occupancy limit.
“Everyone has been so understanding,” she said.
At Abundant Life, Ernie said that they haven’t had to enforce any social distancing rules or occupancy limits, but it has been close on days when they have been extremely busy. Signs are up near the register reminding customers to keep their distance from others and to only touch what they intend to buy.
While these signs might seem a little bit disheartening and like times are changing, a message of excitement rolls across the Baisden’s electronic sign on the store’s roof: “We are so excited, we wet our plants!”
Business isn’t slowing down for the greenhouses any time soon. They’re working to keep up with demand as well as adapt to changing limitations and requirements. While times are shifting, the greenhouses are keeping a sunny disposition.
“There are good things that are coming out of this,” Lisa said.
