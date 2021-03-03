1
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia hospital has agreed to pay $320,000 to settle allegations that it made improper billings.
Grant Hospital in Petersburg filed Medicaid, Medicare and other claims from September 2014 to March 2016 for services and items that were not provided by a credentialed physician, according to the settlement announced Wednesday.
State and federal officials said a hospital physician used another physician’s name as the service provider on claims and to access electronic health records for outpatient services.
The hospital reported the error in February 2019.
ALUM CREEK — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources plans to open its new wildlife education center this summer.
The $5 million, 9,500-square-foot facility in Kanawha County will include educational space, an amphitheater and exhibits dedicated to the area’s ecology and native wildlife.
The Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center will be near Alum Creek at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area.
“We’re still a few months away from the exhibits coming in, but once it’s all said and done this place will be a top-notch learning facility where we can get people outside and educate them about the outdoors,’’ said Roger Wolfe, a Division of Natural Resources engineer.
In addition to educational displays, the center will feature bird watching areas and hiking trails.
The center is being named for the late Claudia Workman, whose husband, Jack, donated 105 acres for a nature-based education center.
CHARLESTON — A former volunteer fire chief has been charged with stealing more than $133,000 from a West Virginia town.
Kenneth Richard Churning, 60, is accused of taking $133,454.58 from the Town of Sophia’s Volunteer Fire Department, according to a statement on Wednesday from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. He’s accused of taking $118,509 in ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions and $1,205 in personal expense reimbursement from July 2017 through December 2019, the statement said.
A Raleigh County grand jury indicted Churning based on testimony from investigators with the Auditor’s Office, authorities said. o
