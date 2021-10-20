Sobriety checkpoints are scheduled Thursday night in Moorefield and early next month in Romney.
The 6-hour checkpoints are conducted by the West Virginia State Police to increase awareness of the hazards of intoxicated driving.
Thursday’s checkpoint will run from 6 p.m. to midnight on Moorefield’s North Main Street at the intersection with Corridor H, near Weimer Dodge. A secondary location will be the 400 block of U.S. 220 in Petersburg.
On Nov. 8, troopers will be on Main Street in Romney from 6 p.m. to midnight.
* * *
A Romney woman won a major prize in the final “Do It for Babydog” drawings to promote Covid-19 vaccinations.
Kimberly Tharp has won an ATV/side-by-side, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.
* * *
Sunday retail liquor sales can now begin at 6 a.m. The earlier hours took effect Sept. 26 under Senate Bill 2020, passed into law this year.
* * *
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technology College will receive $2.25 million over the next 5 years to improve retention rates and student experiences.
The federal Title III grant will bring the school $450,000 this year.
The funds are to help Eastern undertake a comprehensive approach to improving student retention and graduation through redesigned advising, enhanced career services, expanded instructional innovation, improved data analysis and improved student systems and services.
* * *
Paw Paw High School is 1 of 16 across the state named a “Champion of College Access and Success” for efforts to inform students of higher education opportunities after graduation.
The recognition is awarded annually by the WV Higher Education Policy Commission.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices jumped 10.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.22 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are 16.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.07 higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 2.9 cents last week, averaging $3.30 Sunday. The national average is up 11.1 cents from a month ago and $1.15 from a year ago.
