A Bloomery man has died as a result of an ATV accident last week.
Ralph D. Barnes, 60, was operating an ATV on property he owns on Spook Hollow Lane off Ruppenthal Road, the morning of Tuesday, June 16, when the ATV apparently tipped on steep terrain and rolled onto him, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Another person with Barnes on the property went looking for him in late morning after he had not returned from going to collect rocks from a stream, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said. His companion called 911 to report Barnes was pinned under the ATV.
Deputy Dennis Jenkins responded to the property along with members of South Morgan Volunteer Fire Company, Morgan County EMS and the Medical Examiner’s office.
Since the accident occurred on private property, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is conducting no further investigation.
A service to celebrate Ralph D. “Doug” Barnes’s life was held Saturday at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
