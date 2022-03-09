‘General store’ settles into place at Capon Bridge library
CAPON BRIDGE — One of the most iconic buildings in Capon Bridge has a twin: a miniature one, and the phrase “it’s a small world” has never been more appropriate.
Susan Munger, 72, isn’t a Hampshire resident. She isn’t even a West Virginia native, but up until the end of February, she had in her possession a 1:12 replica of the once-green-and-yellow building that now houses the Capon Bridge Museum.
And now, after Munger connected with librarian Nancy Meade, that 1:12 replica is finally “home” in Capon Bridge.
Munger, who lives in Oregon, had an “Uncle Bob” who lived in Alexandria, Va. Uncle Bob (known to others as Robert Fernsler) built many dollhouses in his life, she said, including the replica of what is now known as the Capon Bridge Museum.
She calls it the “general store.”
Before Uncle Bob passed away in 2004, he donated his dollhouses to a museum in Alexandria, and they unfortunately weren’t for sale.
Munger left her contact information with the museum, and 12 years later, they contacted her and told her that her uncle’s dollhouses, including her beloved “general store,” would be heading to an auction. While Munger couldn’t go, her sister went and was the successful dollhouse bidder.
Munger’s general store was finally in her possession, and the rest was history.
Sort of.
She reached out to Meade a few years ago to see if the original structure, the structure that her uncle’s general store was modeled after, was still standing.
The smaller building, now the Capon Bridge Museum, is, of course, still standing, but the big house that used to be behind it was torn down so that the current library could be erected.
Meade said she was so excited to hear from Munger about the Capon Bridge landmark.
“She sent a picture of it, and I said, ‘Oh! That’s our museum!”’ Meade recalled. “She knew it had been a post office, but she didn’t know it had also been a doctor’s office, and I sent her all the information I had at the time. Now, it’s coming home.”
The general store arrived a couple weeks ago, and Meade said she put it together, sending photos to Munger in Oregon. Munger seemed sad to let the general store go, Meade said.
“It was very bittersweet,” she said. “She decided it was time for it to go home.”
It helped to know how excited Meade, the library and the town itself were to have the store “home.”
The general store is painstakingly detailed, with tiny dollhouse furnishings inside the structure, including a miniature bakery and post office, cabinets, newspapers, a gumball machine and even a gold birdcage, complete with a little bird. The store’s front porch is guarded by a tiny springer spaniel, lovingly dubbed “Josh.”
Both the roof and the back wall of the house open up, for better visibility of the tiny furnishings.
Meade said while she hoped the dollhouse could be on display in the town museum itself, the lack of heat or air wouldn’t be good for it.
She’s planning on keeping it in the library’s conference room for the time being, and she said that later this spring, she’s hoping to have a “homecoming” event at the library, where folks can come in and check out Munger’s donation to Capon Bridge history.
Right now, the store sits on a table, facing one of the library’s front windows that overlooks U.S. 50. The full-sized museum is visible through that window.
“It can see itself out the window,” Meade added with a laugh. “I just feel so good, because it’s home.” o
