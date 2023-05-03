Spotted lanternflies are threat to agriculture

SLF

Spotted lanternfly (SLF) egg masses have hatched in the Mountain State.

SLF 1

Young spotted lanternfly nymph on the plant close up.
instar nymph

Spotted lanternfly is an invasive planthopper that causes damage directly by sucking sap from host plants, and indirectly due to mold that grows on honeydew excretions that can inhibit plant growth and cause death.

