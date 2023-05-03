Spotted lanternflies are threat to agriculture
Spotted lanternfly (SLF) egg masses have hatched in the Mountain State.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture confirmed the hatching of this invasive pest in the Falling Waters area – just 60 miles from Hampshire – and they need your help to report sightings of the bug and to kill it right after.
Why?
“They damage several agricultural and forest plant species by sucking plant sap,” James Watson, WWDA’s expert on the pest, explained.
Though pretty on the surface, the plant-hopping bug is especially threatening to the Eastern Panhandle region – which thrives on its orchard and wine production. The SLF feeds on a wide range of crops and plants but finds grapes, apples, hops and black walnuts especially yummy.
When a spotted lanternfly finds a plant to munch on, it sucks out large amounts of sap that contain necessary nutrients to help that particular plant grow, which leads to the weakening or eventual death of the plant. The lanternfly also creates “honeydew,” leading to sooty mold. This mold blocks sunlight, restraining the photosynthesis process vital for orchard trees and vineyard vines to produce fruit.
So what should folks look for?
Watson detailed that during the early development (nymph) stages, the SLF is black with bright white spots. It then reaches its more developed nymph stage, growing to a black and red body with white spots. At the later stage, the SLF can jump quickly and quite far, earning its planthopper title.
“It’s important for the public to report their sightings and try to submit their photo,” Watson said.
Just snap a picture and email it to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s invasive species detection account at bugbusters@wvda.us or 304-558-2212. Make sure to mention the location and any notable activity of the insect, then kill it.
WVDA staff suggested using herbicides as the easiest way to eliminate the critter. For those who want to avoid the potentially harmful effects of pesticides, Watson recommends getting rid of the lanternfly’s primary host: tree of heaven.
“It’s a bad tree; it’s invasive; it should not be here in our forests…it chokes out native vegetation,” Watson said of the plant, which, along with the SLF, was brought over from China.
Removing the plant not only reduces insect paths, but it allows space for native trees to grow. It’s important to “smother it; cover it up, so eventually, the roots will starve and die,” Watson continued. Simply cutting the tree of heaven at ground level can cause it to produce more roots and stump sprouts. This process is key during the fall and winter months. But egg masses are hatching, so keeping an eye on the insect is the current focus.
Watson stressed the importance of educating oneself not to mistake the pest for a native butterfly or confusing the tree of heaven with a sumac, butternut or black walnut tree, which offer ecological benefits to the Mountain State.
SLF egg masses give the illusion of dry mud, found on most outdoor surfaces, from trees to patio furniture. Residents should smash the masses with a sharp flat object like a putty knife.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is currently looking for natural predators and organic ways to treat the pest and the invasive tree.
Sightings of spotted lanternflies swarming on the bases of trees, ornamental trees and structures should be reported to bugbusters@wvda.us.
