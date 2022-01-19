New Covid variant detected here as county sees 2 more deaths
Omicron is making its way through Hampshire County, the same way the Delta variant did months ago.
The Hampshire County Health Department reported Thursday that the new variant has been detected in a positive Covid case here.
Jeffrey Feit MD, Valley Health’s population and community health officer, detailed that while Omicron generally creates mild illness if you’ve been both vaccinated and boosted, for the most part it can still cause severe disease in unvaccinated individuals.
Case numbers are up, up, up, the health department reported, and Feit added how that translates for Valley Health.
“With so many cases in the community, we are seeing a higher number of very sick, hospitalized patients than at any time in the pandemic, even though the average case is milder,” he said.
With the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the basics that the community learned during the early days of the pandemic have never been more important: limit social gatherings, keep your hands clean and wear a mask that snugly fits around both your nose and your mouth.
The health department has offered guidelines from the Center for Disease Control for the best masks to keep Omicron out.
Cloth masks are non-medical, but can be washed and reused in perpetuity, making them a more environmental choice than disposable masks.
The key is having a handful of cloth masks on hand to rotate dirty ones out.
Disposable masks, or surgical masks, offer more protection than cloth masks, but not as much as K95 or N95 respirators. In fact, N95 respirator masks filter 95% of particles when worn correctly.
The health department continues to urge folks to stay masked up and limit large gatherings, as they reported 2 more Covid deaths Thursday: a 63-year-old Springfield man and a 61-year-old Romney woman. These deaths set Hampshire at the 64-death mark since the beginning of the pandemic almost 2 years ago.
There will be a pediatric Pfizer vaccination clinic on Friday, Jan. 21 from 9-11 a.m. at the health department’s Augusta location. Appointments can be made for children 5 to 11 years old by calling 304-496-9640.
Additionally, Pfizer 1st doses, 2nd doses and booster shots will be available at the health department for folks aged 12 and older on Jan. 20, Jan. 24 and Jan. 31. Call to make an appointment, and for 2nd and booster doses, don’t forget to bring your vaccination card with you. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.