In about any emergency, expect firefighters to show up
Firefighters are “the unsung heroes of getting stuff done,” says county emergency management director Brian “Tad” Malcolm.
The members of the county’s 8 volunteer fire companies are called out when help is needed in emergencies that go far beyond fighting fires.
Firefighters respond to calls for traffic accidents, extricate people from wrecked vehicles or clear debris from the highways and they may be asked to direct traffic as well. They clear fallen trees from the highway and keep traffic moving – just another part of a volunteer’s job.
Firefighters do “a little bit of everything,” said Malcolm.
When children are missing, law enforcement officers on the scene call on firefighters if they need to organize a search.
When our rivers flood, our firefighters are there. The Romney and Springfield Valley companies jointly maintain a swiftwater rescue squad that rescues boaters and others in distress.
Local companies have rescued animals too, said Malcolm. He knows of several dogs stuck on ice that were rescued by firefighters. His own Springfield Valley fire company has rescued a horse from a pond, and the Levels fire company pulled out a cow stuck in a bog.
Fire companies have helped pump out flooded basements and hosed out river cabins following floods. When the Capon Bridge Town Council recently needed to clear a clogged culvert, the Capon Bridge fire company was asked to hose it out.
“It’s all public service,” said Malcolm.
All this is in addition to the firefighting that in itself requires a lot from a volunteer.
“It takes 200 hours of training just to ride on a truck,” one Capon Springs firefighter pointed out, when asked what firefighters do.
Eighty of the 120 training hours required of a new firefighter deal directly with firefighting, and they get an additional 34 hours of training in dealing with hazardous materials, and 6 hours of CPR and first aid – all for certification at the first level, Firefighter I.
Many go on for more training to qualify as a Firefighter 2 or a fire officer, or as a driver for fire company tankers or ladder trucks.
To be a volunteer firefighter requires preparation for anything that might happen on the job.
The county’s volunteer firefighters must meet the same certification requirements as professional firefighters serving larger communities, and many of the volunteers use their training to work as paid professional firefighters in places like Cumberland or Winchester, volunteering here in Hampshire County in their time off. .
The difference is that volunteer firefighters are not paid, and they do not work in shifts. They are on call at all hours of the day and night.
Along with all this, volunteers find the time to perform another important service, organizing the dinners, gun bashes and other social events that form the fabric of a community’s social life.
They need the money, of course, to supplement what they get from the county levy and the state, but they do it as a contribution to the community too.
The dinners and gun bashes, Romney’s Breakfast with Santa, Augusta’s bingo games and the many other fire company events help make the county what it is – a welcoming place to live.
Asked what was the worst part of this year’s COVID-19 shutdowns, Capon Bridge fire company president Tony Roksandich, who works in the company’s snack bar during events on the firehouse grounds, did not mention the money. Instead, he said he missed the live music playing in the pavilion on the firehouse grounds.
Fire halls are options for any community event needing a large space, and the Capon Bridge company has extensive grounds used for youth sports as well as for its own annual yard party and other community events, including Capon Bridge’s annual Founders Day Festival, Veterans Appreciation Day and Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament.
Other companies do the same, often donating the use of their space for a nonprofit event, and give support to other events taking place in the community.
When the PEIA hearings were held around the state following the teachers’ strike, the Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School supplied the venue, but the Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company supplied the chairs.
Someday soon, they hope to see the county open up to social events again.
In the meantime the loss of fundraising revenue leaves fire companies cutting back to essential activities and “trying to keep the lights on” until things open up again, but the volunteers are still out there answering fire calls, responding to traffic accidents, and standing ready to supply volunteers for searches and deal with emergencies on local rivers.
Losing the funds supplied by the levy too would be unthinkable, Malcolm has said, pointing out that the levy and the company’s fund-raising activities were about 75 percent of his fire company’s income – and since our fire companies are all 501c3 charities, every cent of that income goes to meet the company’s expenses.
