February saw incredible temperature swings from 70-degree to 20-degree weather a few days later. Fortunately, those swings didn’t have much effect on the orchards here.
Spring Valley Farm and Orchard owner Eli Cook said that February’s fluctuations would have only been a real threat if those warm spells lasted for a week, as it would prompt the plants to go into full bloom.
It certainly sped things up, however.
“So we’re probably a week away from full bloom now,” he said.
Cook’s peaches saw minor damage from the past few days of freezing temperatures, with more significant damage in the plums that had already bloomed.
“They’re pretty hardy up until the point (they’re) in full bloom,” he explained.
Even with the damage, Cook remains unworried about production for the upcoming season because “peach trees and plum trees produce 10 times than what you actually need.”
Cook said Hampshire County was lucky to see colder weather return in March, mentioning that Charlottesville, Va. went into full bloom in March, but they then experienced dropping temperatures in the lower 20s as we did, so “they had extensive damage.”
“Thankfully, it got really cool in March, or we’d be hurting right now,” Cook added.
Garry Shanholtz from Shanholtz Orchard shared a similar outlook. He shared that many of his fruit trees were blooming this week and estimated that most would be in full bloom by next week.
In normal circumstances, May’s full moon, also known as the Flower Full Moon, is when everything is supposed to go into full bloom.
But it hasn’t been “normal” in recent years, which is okay, as long as the county doesn’t see prorogued cold snaps again from now on, Shanholtz said.
