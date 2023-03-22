February saw incredible temperature swings from 70-degree to 20-degree weather a few days later. Fortunately, those swings didn’t have much effect on the orchards here.

Spring Valley Farm and Orchard owner Eli Cook said that February’s fluctuations would have only been a real threat if those warm spells lasted for a week, as it would prompt the plants to go into full bloom.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.