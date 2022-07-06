Congratulations to 3 of our Warm Springs Middle School students for being knighted into the Golden Horseshoe society — Justin Litten, Camden Spade and Adam O’Brien.
We are proud of these young men for their dedication to learn more about our great state of West Virginia. These students and their families toured the Capitol.
It was great seeing our students from the eastern panhandle. Pictures are posted on our Facebook page, CheckingGeorge.com.
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court determined that abortion was not a Constitutional right granted in the constitution. This determination didn’t ban nor encourage abortion, it simply leaves that up to individual states to decide.
Redistricting has brought some interesting surprises that were right in front of all our eyes, yet not seen. We held 3 redistricting meetings, 1 in Morgan County and 2 in Hampshire County, to ask for comments and suggestions and there were meetings held all over the state after the 2020 Census results were returned.
There were maps available a short time before the vote was taken to approve the new district lines. Amendments to various districts were requested by senators and legislators but mostly voted down.
The purpose was to create 100 districts that were as equally populated as possible. Some of the new district lines leave residents and officials scratching heads and having more questions than answers. The 90th District was no exception.
Many people were surprised as they went to vote and were reassigned to new voting precincts. A few were taken out the middle of a subdivision and placed in another delegate district.
Our County Clerk’s office was given the task of identifying and notifying voters who had new assignments before Election Day. Along with that new computer programs were put in place at the same time.
Our County Clerks and staff had an overwhelming task to perform. Now they are left with answering questions about this process.
Please know these changes were not made by them, but rather handed to them. These changes will be in place for the next 10 years. Keep in mind any changes you want for the next redistricting in 2030 and make your voice heard.
I am available to talk with you and assist you however I can. Contact me at 304-340-3177, 304-283-7483 or email me at George.Miller@wvhouse.gov.
Godspeed.
Republican George Miller , 58th District, represents the eastern end of Hampshire County in the House of Delegates.
