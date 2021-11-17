ROMNEY — Romney turned over a third of its Town Council last week as Mayor Beverly Keadle swore in 2 new members.
Robin Pancake and Savanna Morgret took their oath of office near the end of the Nov. 8 monthly meeting after the unanimous approval of 4 council members. Duncan Hott was absent again, fighting a long-term illness.
“We’re happy to have these 2 women,” Keadle said.
They join Paula O’Brien to give the council 3 female members for the 1st time.
Their appointments were necessitated by the resignations of Gary Smith and Derek Shreve.
Smith left the council in October to move to Clarksburg, where he will become pastor of the Church of the Nazarene there.
Shreve’s abrupt departure occurred at Monday’s meeting, when he was hired as the town’s code enforcement officer. He could not remain on the council after he became an employee of the town.
Shreve will be paid $17 an hour with no benefits for up to half-time work, 1,020 hours a year.
In other business:
• The council adopted an ordinance creating a town economic development authority.
• O’Brien was named as the council’s representative on the town’s Police Board, replacing Smith.
• Officer Tim Harthun was promoted to corporal with a $1-an-hour increase in pay and Officer Kaylie Ganoe received a $2-an-hour pay increase for completing the West Virginia Police Academy.
• L&W Enterprises of Petersburg was hired to stabilize the stream bank in Depot Station Park. o
