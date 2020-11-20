Hampshire County has recorded its 2nd death from COVID-19.
The County Health Department confirmed this morning (Friday, Nov. 20) that an 85-year-old died of complications from the virus at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
As is its policy, the department did not release any other information that would identify the victim.
Hampshire County’s 1st COVID-19 death occurred in early April, shortly after the pandemic began affecting people here.
“We ask that everyone please respect this life lost by taking care of one another and wearing your masks, limiting your gatherings and social distancing,” the Hampshire County Health Department said in extending its “deepest sympathies” to the family and friends of the deceased.
Hampshire County remained in Orange Status Friday morning on the state’s 5-color map tracking the pandemic.
The county has 53 active cases, an all-time high and has had 225 confirmed cases and 25 probable since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.