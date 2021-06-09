ROMNEY —When Romney starts using radio-activated meters in its water system Mayor Beverly Keadle expects customers with leaks will save money and aggravation.
“The software will allow the information to come directly to the office every 3 hours,” Keadle says. “We’ll be able to see if someone has a water leak.”
That means leaks can be detected within hours instead of waiting until the next monthly meter reading. Customers will save gallons of lost water and untold damage.
Keadle said the system is frustrating for both users and the town now.
“People find out 30 days later that they have a water leak and complain about their high water bill,” Keadle said, “and we say, ‘Did you check your commode?’ and they say, ‘Oh no, I don’t have a water leak’ when they really do have a leaking commode.”
Sometimes, she says, that same leak can go on for another month because the customer doesn’t believe they have a leak.
The new system will be able to tell Office Manager Kerri Shreve on the same day, “and then she can make a phone call and say our system shows you have a water leak.”
The meters are included in a water project bond that Romney is preparing to start work on late this year or early next.
Keadle is hoping to accelerate that change by using American Relief Plan funds from the federal government instead. The ARP funds are arriving now; Romney is getting $355,000 this year and an equal amount a year from now.
The ARP funds have to be used for infrastructure — water, sewer or broadband.
Keadle said that if the meter replacement can be paid for by ARP funds, then the money freed up in the bond project can be used to purchase more water pipes to replace a greater portion of Romney’s aging underground system.
