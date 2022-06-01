ROMNEY — What are the biggest issues social service agencies need to address in Hampshire County and the Potomac Highlands?
Housing — whether affordable or temporary — is on the list. So is transportation. Licensed childcare is too.
Catholic Charities brought together a handful of the agencies last week to identify the needs and open discussion about how the different agencies can work together.
The 2-hour work session Thursday came as Catholic Charities changes leadership at its Romney office. Incoming director Trina Bartlett led the community meeting.
“We know Catholic Charities can’t be everything and do everything in the community,” she told the group. Catholic Charities’ Romney office serves Mineral, Hardy and Grant counties as well as Hampshire.
Around the table were representatives from Helping Hands, Family Crisis Center, Romney’s ministerial association, Eastern Action, Family Resource Network, Mountaineer Mental Health, Hampshire County Community Foundation and Hampshire County’s Development Office.
Collaboration is key to doing the most good, Bartlett said.
“This requires more than just helping with financial emergencies,” she said. “It requires helping clients address barriers that limit their ability to reach their goals.”
For example, the group brought up that one challenge people with needs face is having to fill out paperwork seeking the same information with every different agency they approach.
Both housing and jobs for people recovering from addiction can be difficult to find. Transportation to a job is yet another barrier.
The attendees, working in small groups, identified both challenges and areas for collaboration to address needs. The group agreed to continue meeting and to reach out to other agencies that weren’t there.
“Catholic Charities is invested in our communities and working to identify most needed services and where our work can have the greatest impact,” said Beth Zarate, president and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities West Virginia.
