Jan. 31: Andrew Scott Corbin, 32, of Purgitsville was arrested for Harassment.
Jan. 31: Robin Lynn Corbin, 28, of Purgitsville was arrested for Harassment, and Falsely Reporting an Emergency Incident x2.
Jan. 31: Sarah Abigail Murrey, 26, of Slanesville was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for Domestic Assault and Obstructing an Officer.
Feb. 3: Kenneth Allen Davis, 31, of Romney was arrested for Sexual Assault 2nd Degree.
Feb. 3: Shirley Elizabeth Saville, 56, of Romney, was arrested for Driving Suspended 2nd Offense, Unlawful taking of Vehicle, Improper Registration, and Petit Larceny.
Feb. 5: Mark Anthony Everson, 50, of Belington was arrested for possession of Heroin with intent, Transportation of Heroin into State, and Transportation of Scheduled IV Drugs into the State.
Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Total calls: 101
Alarms: 7
Animals: 3
Agency assists: 4
Basic service: 10
Burglary/fraud: 5
Civil/trespass: 3
Deaths: 1
Property destruction: 1
Security/well-being checks: 10
Domestic: 2
Drug/alcohol/OD: 1
Fights/assaults: 3
Juvenile: 0
Missing person: 0
Noise/nuisance: 2
Psychiatric/behavioral: 3
Suspicious activity: 11
Traffic: 27
Vehicle accident: 2
Warrant/process service: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.