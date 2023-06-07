A musical icon, Ila truly struck a chord with her community
Ila Shaffer 1928-2023
ROMNEY — For English-speakers, the word “piano” is most commonly associated with the many-keyed musical instrument.
In Italian, however, there’s a phrase: “Piano, piano,” which can be translated as “be gentle,” or “calm down.”
Ila Shaffer, a Hampshire County musical icon and an even-keeled, unshakable community pillar, was entwined with the spirit of both meanings during her 94 years.
She passed away last Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of music, worship and joy.
Ila was born just outside of Romney, and she discovered early on in her life – at age 5 – that she had a musical gift. By the time she was 12, she was the church pianist at Fairview Methodist Church.
In the late 1940s, Ila’s family became members at the Romney First United Methodist Church, and she made her mark there as well, offering her special gift for a higher purpose.
When Roy Knight first met Ila, he had just been appointed pastor at the Methodist church in 2001.
“In my 40-plus years of ministry, I would venture to say she was probably one of the best organists I’ve worked with,” said the retired pastor, recalling when Ila and her grandson Nicholas visited him right after he moved into the parsonage – his first visitors.
She knew her stuff, Knight said – even when her eyesight started failing her, she knew a myriad of church hymns by heart, so she didn’t need to read the music.
“She had a huge repertoire,” Knight remembered. She gave him a booklet titled, “Ila’s 500 Hymns” – a collection of songs she memorized and could play at the drop of a hat. The sound of Ila playing the piano is a formative memory for Carter Wagoner, who saw her “like a second mom.” He spent countless hours in the Shaffer home growing up, and Ila’s quiet presence was always, always felt.
“When I was a kid, it was as regular as breathing to hear the piano. Ila was always playing the piano,” Wagoner recalled. “We’d stand around the piano and sing, and it’s where I learned all kinds of hymns…we all could recite every word to every song in that vein.”
Ila’s grandson Nicholas Morgret said his grandmother was definitely a big motivator for him to develop his own musical talents – singing and playing the organ.
While music played a huge role in Ila Shaffer’s life, her quiet brand of strength had an effect on everyone around her.
“She was gracious,” Knight said. “No matter where you’d meet her, whether in the church, at the funeral home, the grocery store parking lot, she was just so gracious – even to strangers.”
The word “gracious” was echoed by Morgret as well, when trying to describe his grandmother in a single word – showing what a true pillar of kindness and class she was throughout her entire life.
She was truly a port in any storm, Wagoner added.
“Nothing shook her,” he marveled. “It didn’t matter…she’d say, ‘here’s what we have to do,’ and on it went. No big explosion of emotion. Calm, steady and full-steam ahead.”
Her graciousness and hospitality gave her an air of natural elegance – something she shared with all four of her sisters, Wagoner said.
“She was a quiet force, in everything she did,” he added. “She was a kind, dear-hearted woman.”
She was a traveler, as well, Morgret remembered.
“She never turned down the opportunity to travel,” he said. “She chaperoned three trips with Harmony – a Bahamas cruise, San Antonio and New York City, as well as the language class trip to England, France and Italy.”
Her role behind the scenes at Shaffer Funeral Home – owned and run by her husband Keith for a time – was an integral one. She’d answer the phone 24/7, and Wagoner laughed that if she were still living in Romney and hadn’t lost her health, “she’d have the main line still ringing into her building.”
“She loved that building, that house, and she loved us and watched out for us – and did a heck of a job,” Wagoner remembered about his youth, running around with Ila’s son Mark.
Music was her life, and she spent that life using her gift to draw people together in worship and connect them to each other.
She may not have been a particularly boisterous presence during her 94 years, but her effect was felt by everyone who knew her.
“She didn’t require any fanfare or trumpets when she entered or left a room,” Wagoner said. “But you knew it – that someone special was around.”
