Our recovery from Covid-19 shows promise statewide, but is checkered here.
The county had 13 new cases reported Tuesday morning, skyrocketing the total to 50 here with 3 hospitalizations.
West Virginia will lift the statewide mask mandate on June 20 because state officials projected more than 2/3rds of eligible residents will be vaccinated against the coronavirus by then, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.
And even if that target isn't met, Justice said the mandate will still end on that date.
“We’ll be close enough,” he said. “We're going with that date, period.”
Justice said he expects 65% of all residents aged 12 and older to be at least partially vaccinated by June 20.
Hampshire County is already close to that mark.
State DHHR statistics on Monday showed that 32.3% of Hampshire residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated and another 36.7% have been partially.
While vaccination rates here crept up last week, new cases rose faster.
Both Tuesday’s active cases and hospitalizations are higher than a week earlier, despite calls for people to be vaccinated and the opening of vaccines to younger people.
Anyone 16 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and federal officials on Monday approved that same vaccine for delivery to 12- to 15-year-olds.
The county continues at Orange status, 2nd-worst on the state’s 5-color map tracking the virus. Both the positivity rate per 100,000 residents and the infection rate among new tests are at high levels.
Cases among the young continue to haunt Hampshire High School and Romney Middle School.
Since last Tuesday HHS has had 4 remote instruction days in addition to the standard remote Friday. RMS was on remote instruction Thursday and Monday as it dealt with new cases. HHS was remote Tuesday, but RMS was in-person.
The state reported that 12 of the 37 cases reported in Hampshire County between last Tuesday and this Monday were age 19 or younger.
Over the course of the pandemic, Hampshire has had 1,866 cases and 34 deaths, including a 48-year-old Romney woman who lost her fight with the virus last week.
Justice said the date won't be moved up if the state reaches its goals earlier.
“We're going to call this our call to arms,” Justice said. “We need the arms in a different way. We need arms to put shots into.”
Justice has said he wants to beat President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by July Fourth. The state has currently given at least one dose to 54% of its eligible population of people over the age of 16.
About 40.5% of all residents in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine, state data show, and 34.4% are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.